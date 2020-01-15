Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uzodinma to probe Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha
News photo Ripples  - The new governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday night ordered the state Accountant General to forward to him within four days the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, to date.

