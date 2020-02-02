Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


VAT: Anxiety over inflation as firms reflect 7.5% hike
News photo Vanguard News  - As implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT) as spelt out in the Finance Act began yesterday, February 1, economic analysts have been raising concerns over inflation and price hikes of products and services across many sectors of the economy.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Insurgency: Retired officers are behind troops in battlefield – Gen Marwa - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Watch Horrific Beheading Video Of CAN Chairman Rev. Lawan Andimi By Boko Haram - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
3 Buhari: Opposition to IPPIS Economic Sabotage - This Day, 2 hours ago
4 20 Die In Church While Rushing To Get Anointed With ‘Blessed Oil’ - News Break, 2 hours ago
5 US Visa ban: ‘Regime encourages Fulani Militants, Trump was right’, says Fani-Kayode - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
6 Southern Kaduna vows to replicate Amotekun - Today, 2 hours ago
7 Mike Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs - Today, 2 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: Babachir Lawal campaigns for Tinubu, says Atiku’s political career over - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
9 I have no regrets criticising Pastor Adeboye – Uti Nwachukwu - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Twenty killed in 'holy oil' stampede in Tanzania - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info