VIDEO: 2Baba – We Must Groove ft. Burna Boy 360Nobs.com - The single “We Must Groove” is off 2Baba’s newly released 9th studio album ‘Warrior‘. The Veteran Singer and iconic Nigerian Award-winning music star ‘2Baba’ recreates a masterpiece after a slow moment of no new music release.



