

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Adeboye leads RCCG members to protest killings, banditry, insecurity Nigerian Eye - Reports reaching NigerianEye indicates that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is currently leading his Members to protest against insecurity, wanton killings, Kidnapping, bloodletting among other ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



