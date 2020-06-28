Post News
News at a Glance
Similar News
The Guardian:
Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her husband.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Florence, widow of former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi has slammed Governor Seyi Makinde over the way she and her husband were treated during his sickness and after his demise.
Vanguard News:
Ajimobi's widow, Florence, confronting the deputy gov of Oyo State over Gov Makinde's lukewarm attitude towards her husband's death.
Daily Times:
Ibadan – Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her husband.
Premium Times:
Mr Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital, on Thursday, from coronavirus complications after being on admittance for weeks.
Naija Loaded:
Florence, widow of ex- Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has lashed out at Governor Seyi Makinde for how his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness....
The Herald:
Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her
NNN:
Ibadan, June 28, 2020 Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her husband.
Ripples:
Since my husband fell ill and passed, Gov Makinde never called me —Mrs Ajimobi (Video)
Signal:
Florence, widow of ex-Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has lashed out at Governor Seyi Makinde for how his government treated her..
Gboah:
Late ex Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi's remains have been laid to rest today Sunday, June 27, in Ibadan, Oyo state.According to Islamic rites, the former governor who died from COVID19 complications in Lagos on Thursday, June 25, was ...
The Eagle Online:
Florence Ajimobi spoke when the Deputy Governor visited the her over the demise of her husband
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Wife of late former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Florence, on Sunday lambasted Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, and the state government.
Pulse Nigeria:
Florence Ajimobi says her late husband did not have any problem with the state government.
Nigerian Eye:
Florence, widow of ex- Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, was angry about how the Oyo State government led by Seyi Makinde treated her husband in the last one month of his illness.The widow, however, made her feelings known when she received a delegation led ...
TV360 Nigeria:
Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Sunday, was laid to rest in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Ajimobi was buried at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, amid tight security.
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Late Ajimobi’s wife accuses Oyo deputy governor of not reaching out to her (Video) Late Abiola Ajimobi’s wife Florence Ajimobi, wearing all black outfit accuses Oyo state deputy Governor of not reaching out or sending words ...
Newzandar News:
Video of wife of the late former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi blasting Governor Seyi Makinde and his deputy for allegedly treating her husband [...]
Newsmakers:
Femi Ashekun Former Oyo State first lady, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has accused the state government of playing politics with the death of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi. A trending video shows Mrs Ajimobi expressing her dissapointment with Governor Seyi ...
Naija Choice:
Florence Ajimobi And Rauf Olaniyan In Exchange Of Words Ajimobi’s Wife, Oyo Deputy Gov In Open Exchange Of Words WIFE of the late former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence...
Luci Post:
Late Abiola Ajimobi’s wife Florence Ajimobi, wearing all black outfit accuses Oyo state deputy Governor of not reaching out or sending words of encouragement after her husband died. Florence, widow of ex- Oyo Governor...
Ogene African:
OYO, Nigeria – Wife of late former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Florence, on Sunday lambasted Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, and the state government.
The Point:
… says ‘everybody will die’ The widow of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, Florence, has faulted members of the Oyo State Government for not identifying with the family when her husband was on his sick bed and even after he died.
Mojidelano:
Late Abiola Ajimobi’s wife Florence Ajimobi, has accused Oyo state deputy Governor Seyi Makinde of playing ‘dirty politics’ with the death of her husband and not contacting her to provide any form of support during the illness of Ajimobi or even after ...
