

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Alleluyah Boyz – God Abeg ft. Umu Obiligbo & Oga Network Not Just OK - Overview of Alleluyah Boyz – God Abeg ft. Umu Obiligbo & Oga Network Alleluyah Boyz has released a brand new single and video titled “God Abeg” featuring highlife hit-makers, Umu Obiligbo alongside talented singer, Oga Network. “God Abeg” is an eye ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



