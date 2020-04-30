

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Bahdman Flash – Murderer 360Nobs.com - Okoro Micheal( Born 24th of February 1997) Popularly known as Bahdman Flash, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and Entertainer from Imo state but born and raised in Warri, Delta state. He releases one of His single from his EP album titled “MURDERER”.



News Credibility Score: 41%



