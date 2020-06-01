Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


VIDEO: Extortion Bazaar: How corrupt security personnel, states’ officials help violate interstate travel ban
Premium Times  - For five days, PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters travelled across 21 states and Abuja with little or no restrictions gathering pieces of evidence from tens of security checkpoints, bus terminals, towns and villages across their routes.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Cross dresser, Jay Boogie celebrates new month in hot bikini Photos - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
2 Court stops party from joing in petition against deputy gov - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde inaugurates mega plaza, promises to boost Oyo economy - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 NIPOST Fights FIRS over exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Governor Yahaya Bello Orders Lockdown In Kogi - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold Maryam Sanda’s death sentence, police urge appeal court - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Billionaire, Alabh George Turnah Arrested - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
8 John Boyega Drags Trolls Who Derail Conversation About Police Brutality - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 persons over death of three in Oyo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19 deaths: Nigeria among top list as African cases continue to rise - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info