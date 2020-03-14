

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie Nigerian Eye - Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has shared his opinion on homosexuality stating that it is caused by reincarnation,The bearded actor made this known in a short video circulating online.Edochie said that when a child is born and looks sickly, he or she is ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



