Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


VIDEO: Late Oba Oniru’s son, Tijani mercilessly beaten by new Oba’s security officers
News photo The Herald  - There is a video making rounds on social media where Tijani Oniru, son of late Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru was mercilessly beaten by security officers

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of late Oba of Oniru attacked by "security men" (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 has been spotted in a viral video being beaten by some men who had "security" inscribed on the outfit they wore.
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of late Oba of Oniru attacked by “security men” (video) Gistvile:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of…
Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “security men” Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “security men” A video circulating on social media has captured the moment Tijani Oniru, the son of the late King of Oniru, was beaten by ‘security men’ attached to the new Oba of Oniru.
OAP Toolz’s Brother, Tijani Oniru Beaten Mercilessly By Security Men Tori News:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Late Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, was seen in a viral video attacked by security men by Oniru estate.
Reason why son of former Oniru of Iru was beaten in viral video Kemi Filani Blog:
Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the 15th Oniru of Iru land, has given reasons for the attack suffered by Tijani Oniru, the son of late Oba of Oniru Idowu Abiodun. The fight is connected to some properties worth billions of Naira in Oniru, Eti Osa Local ...


   More Picks
1 Akunna Nwala-Akano: The Hair Giant Taking Nigeria's Beauty Industry to a New Level - Linda Ikeji Blog, 42 mins ago
2 KILLINGS: Matawalle says decision to negotiate with bandits best option to lasting peace - Ripples Nigeria, 51 mins ago
3 774,000 jobs: Only NDE will implement recruitment, Lawan declares - Niyi Daram, 53 mins ago
4 Nigerian Woman welcomes a baby after 12 years of marriage - Yaba Left Online, 55 mins ago
5 Former APC national vice chairman passes on - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
6 Bola Tinubu Opens Up - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
7 Woman stoned to death by her husband & his brother in honour killing - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Seyitan: DBanj’s former manager, Frank Amudo narrates what happened at Glee hotel - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
9 APC Chieftain, Abdulkadir dies at 54 - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
10 China Pulls Back Troops Near Site Of Border Clash With Indian Troops - The Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info