

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Lizzy Suleman – More Than Enough Not Just OK - Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman, wife of Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder and senior pastor at Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), releases her latest single and official music video titled “More Than Enough.” The resonating lyrics of “More Than Enough” lavishes ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



