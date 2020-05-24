

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Magnito - Edo Boys ft. Ninety6 Not Just OK - Magnito drops new record and video dubbed, "Edo Boys" featuring Magnito Uber-talented Nigeria rapper, Magnito dishes out a brand new record dubbed, "Edo Boys" featuring talented singer, Ninety6. SEE ALSO: Baddest DJ Timmy ft.



News Credibility Score: 61%



