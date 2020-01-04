Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Police officers beat up bus passenger after confiscating his iPhone
Premium Times
- The police said they are investigating the incident.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
81%
More Picks
1
Death of Iranian General: IGP places policemen on red alert nationwide -
The Nigerian,
51 mins ago
2
What Buhari Must Do To End Wanton Killings In Nigeria: PDP -
Information Nigeria,
3 hours ago
3
Ayade bars commissioners from ‘unauthorised’ media appearance -
Nigerian Eye,
3 hours ago
4
WORLD WAR 3!!! See Photos Of The 3000 US Soldiers Deployed To Iran After Soleimani’s Death -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
5
Prophet TB Joshua releases 2020 prophecy -
Today,
3 hours ago
6
Police arrest officers who assaulted bus passenger over iPhone -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
7
2020: Real reasons Igbo should not be talking of presidency now – Sen. Abaribe -
See Naija,
3 hours ago
8
Nigeria Police reacts to video of its men beating man with gun in Enugu -
See Naija,
3 hours ago
9
Soleimani’s killing: European Union invites Iran -
See Naija,
3 hours ago
10
Fulani Cattle Herders Association Sue Oyo Government Over Anti Open Grazing Law -
The Trent,
3 hours ago
