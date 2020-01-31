

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Rema – Rema’s Realm (Episode One) « NotJustOk Slayminded - Rema – Rema’s Realm (Episode One) Overview of Rema – Rema’s Realm (Episode One) Mavin Records superstar, Rema is arguably Nigeria’s hottest wonder kid at the moment, he has done a lot in the music industry under a year of introduction.



News Credibility Score: 21%



