Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


VIDEO: Samklef Ft. Victor AD – Give Thanks
Naija Loaded  - Samklef releases the visual to his new song titled “Give Thanks” alongside Victor AD. He releases the song to mark his 10 years anniversary of being involved in the Nigeria...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Falz Writes Immigration Boss To Reconsider Transferring Officers Who Did #Bopdaddy Challenge - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Xbusta & Playaz - God Forbid - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
3 Eto’o names Brazil legend Ronaldo as only player better than him - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
4 African countries are still forced to domicile over 50% of their bank reserves in France - Ambassador Arikana Chihombori- Quao - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Drug Trials Going On In 5 States In Nigeria – PTF - Aledeh, 5 hours ago
6 A-Level student found dead after worrying lockdown would affect exam results - NNX, 5 hours ago
7 Operation Hadarin Daji Neutralize 27 Armed Bandits (Read More) - Legit 9ja, 5 hours ago
8 Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’ - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Vector & Mastaa - Eyan Colgate ft. DJ Neptune - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
10 FG has received N792m donations to fight COVID-19 – PTF - NNN, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info