VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu shares video of coronavirus patients in Lagos isolation centre Vanguard News - By David Royal Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Wednesday shared a video of coronavirus patients in Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos on social media, saying his heart was warmed that they were ‘upbeat’.



