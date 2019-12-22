

News at a Glance



VIDEO: Yet-to-be identified woman lifts her maid up and slams her to the ground over ‘ATM card’ Within Nigeria - A video of a yet-to-be identified woman lifting her maid and throwing her to the ground which surfaced online has generated reactions and expressions of anger from Nigerians. Inside the one-minute video, the woman can be seen angrily approached the car ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



