News at a Glance



VP Osinbajo denies receiving N4billion from Magu Within Nigeria - Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to reports that former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion. Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also allegedly gave instructions to Magu to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%