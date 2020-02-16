

News at a Glance



Valentine’s Day Scare At University Ibadan Over ‘Ritual Offering’ At School Gate (PHOTO) The Trent - A strange but fetish-like object said to have been placed in front of the main entrance gate into the campus of the University of Ibadan by unknown persons on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, caused students, workers and other passersby to fret as ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



