Varsity Don Discovers Cure For Coronavirus, Lassa Lever
News photo First Nigeria News  - Professor of Virology, Maduike Ezeibe of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, MOUAU, who once claimed to have discovered therapy for the cure of HIVAIDS, said that his therapy has the potency to cure the dreaded coronavirus ravaging ...

2 hours ago
Nigerian lecturer purportedly discovers cure for Coronavirus, Lassa fever 1st for Credible News:
A Nigerian lecturer, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; has declared that he has found a cure for the dreaded coronavirus as well as Lassa fever. Equally important, Prof. Ezeibe had once claimed to have ...
Nigerian University Don Discovers The Nigeria Newspaper:
Nigerian University Don Discovers The 'Cure For Coronavirus And Lassa Fever'


