Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vee – Big Brother Naija Housemate 2020
Authentic Nigeria  - Meet Vee – Big Brother Naija Housemate for the Season 5 Edition of the Television Reality Show. Victoria “Vee” Adeyele (23) is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria. Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Big Brother Naija Is Back: Meet the 2020 Housemates Nigerian Eye:
After many weeks of waiting, the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is back with a new season that promises to be filled with immense drama and excitement.OzoConsultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena "Ozo" Chukwu (27), is from Imo State. One of his ...
See Faces of Housemates as Big Brother Naija Kicks Off NPO Reports:
Africa’s Biggest Reality Show Commences in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info