Venita Akpofure celebrates 1Million followers with stunning photos
Naija on Point  - Actress and former big brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure is going all out to celebrate her Instagram milestone. The mother of two who was a BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, did a whole photoshoot to celebrate her 1Million followers on Instagram.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


