Vera Wang shares age-defying photos as she turns 71
Daily Times  - Vera Wang shared her picture on instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 71-year-old birthday and fans felt the fashion icon was truly ageless.

2 hours ago
Vera Wang Celebrates 71st Birthday With Age-Defying Photos Olisa TV:
Vera Wang has just turned 71 and no one believes this! The fashion designer took to her Instagram to share a series of photos in celebration of the occasion.
9ja News Arena:
PHOTOS: American Fashion Designer, Vera Wang Shows Off Age Defying Figures at 71
Vera Wang Celebrates 71st Birthday With Amazing Photos Luci Post:
Popular fashion designer, Vera Wang has just turned 71 and it is almost unbelievable thanks to her age-defying photos. Celebrating her big day, she took to her social media page to share a series...
Stunning Vera Wang looking 16 even as she becomes 71 year old NGG:
Vera Ellen Wang is a Chinese born American fashion designer based in New York City. She was born on June 27, 1949. She is divorced with two kids, Cecilia Becker, Josephine Becker. Vera Wang even as turned 71 on Saturday yet looking stunningly like a 16 ...
Black Berry Babes:
Popular fashion model, Vera Wang has taken to Instagram to share sexy photos of herself in celebration of her 71st birthday.The beautiful bridal designer has been sharing a number of stylish photos and setting social media ablaze with her perfectly ...


