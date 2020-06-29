Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Vera Wang shares age-defying photos as she turns 71
Daily Times
- Vera Wang shared her picture on instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 71-year-old birthday and fans felt the fashion icon was truly ageless.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Olisa TV:
Vera Wang has just turned 71 and no one believes this! The fashion designer took to her Instagram to share a series of photos in celebration of the occasion.
9ja News Arena:
PHOTOS: American Fashion Designer, Vera Wang Shows Off Age Defying Figures at 71
Luci Post:
Popular fashion designer, Vera Wang has just turned 71 and it is almost unbelievable thanks to her age-defying photos. Celebrating her big day, she took to her social media page to share a series...
NGG:
Vera Ellen Wang is a Chinese born American fashion designer based in New York City. She was born on June 27, 1949. She is divorced with two kids, Cecilia Becker, Josephine Becker. Vera Wang even as turned 71 on Saturday yet looking stunningly like a 16 ...
Black Berry Babes:
Popular fashion model, Vera Wang has taken to Instagram to share sexy photos of herself in celebration of her 71st birthday.The beautiful bridal designer has been sharing a number of stylish photos and setting social media ablaze with her perfectly ...
More Picks
1
Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
3
ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ -
1st for Credible News,
3 hours ago
4
Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
5
"Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. -
Gboah,
5 hours ago
6
Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
7
Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members -
NNN,
7 hours ago
8
FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes -
Dee Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths -
Phenomenal,
7 hours ago
10
Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
