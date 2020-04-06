Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Veteran Juju Icon, Emperor WALE OLATEJU’s Last Interview
City People Magazine  - •What He Told City People About His Life Before He Died It was really sad news last week when newsbroke that one of the veteran Juju icons, Emperor Wale Olateju…

21 hours ago
   More Picks
1 FG opens new job vacancy, to employ 774,000 Nigerian youths - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
2 Start-Ups: The Familiar Path Of Companies That Have Failed The Test Of Time - The New Era News, 8 hours ago
3 COVID-19: I Didn’t Say there Is No Hunger In The Land, Says Lai Mohammed - The New Era News, 9 hours ago
4 Airtel supports 36 states, FCT with toll-free lines, bulk SMS to fight COVID-19 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
5 Actress Halima Abubakar welcomes a baby boy - Online Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 AKILIMO prediction expands to five regions in Tanzania nine Nigerian states - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
7 MLB discussing coronavirus plan for all teams to play in Arizona - Newzandar News, 9 hours ago
8 COVID’19: CBN alerts Nigerians on cyber attack - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
9 Broadband commission pushes for action to extend internet access to fight COVID-19 - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
10 Calls grow for WHO director Dr. Tedros to resign for ‘letting China deceive the world by covering up true impact of coronavirus’ - Monte Oz Live, 10 hours ago
