

News at a Glance



Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead Inside Business Online - Veteran yoruba actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, has died after a protracted illness. He was 66. The actor died on Sunday afternoon. Actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, broke the sad news in an Instagram post.



News Credibility Score: 41%



