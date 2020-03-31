

News at a Glance



Vice President, Osinbajo Speaks On Strategies To Tackle Coronavirus Naija News - Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has spoken on the appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the newly established Economic Sustainability Committee. Naija News had earlier reported that President Buhari on Monday appointed Osinbajo to head the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



