Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Complete Sports
News at a Glance
Victor AD – “Prayer Request” ft. Patoranking
Too Xclusive
- Finally Victor AD serves us with his 2020 debut single – “Prayer Request” which features Patoranking. On this new activation...
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Victor AD finally drops his first single for the year, titled “Prayer Request” which features Patoranking. The new jam was produced by Osho Beats. Victor AD also released the visuals to this amazing tune.
Bella Naija:
Victor AD teams up with dancehall prodigy, Patoranking on his latest single, “Pray Request.” The Oshowbeats-produced record comes with a befitting visual, directed by the highly creative Unlimited LA. Listen to the track below Watch the video below:
Not Just OK:
Victor AD collaborates with Patoranking on “Prayer Request” Highly gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter, Victor AD collaborates with dancehall prodigy, Patoranking on his latest single, “Pray Request.” RELATED:Samklef ft.
Top Naija:
Nigerian recording artiste, Victor AD has released the video to his new single titled, “Prayer Request“. The new entry ‘Prayer Request’ features Nigerian reggae dance-hall singer, Patoranking who gives some finishing touches to the instrumental.
Jaguda.com:
Victor AD shares the official music video for his collaborative banger featuring Patoranking titled “Prayer Request.” The video was directed by Unlimited LA. Enjoy below.
Slayminded:
Finally Victor AD serves us with his 2020 debut single – “Prayer Request” which features Patoranking. On this new activation he request to be the Best and first among his peers… Listen and Enjoy! Multiple award-winning act Victor AD releases the video ...
GL Trends:
Official video from SJW Entertainment present the official performance video to the new song titled “Prayer Request” performed by Victor AD featuring Patoranking. ALSO SEE: Victor AD x Patoranking – Prayer Request Visual was directed by Unlimited L.A.
More Picks
1
Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) -
Yaba Left Online,
44 mins ago
2
BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) -
Naija Loaded,
56 mins ago
3
AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
57 mins ago
4
#BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
5
VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
6
5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment -
Friday Posts,
2 hours ago
7
”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
8
OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
9
NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
10
#BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) -
360Nobs.com,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...