Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video : Oluseyi flight – Farawe
News photo Too Xclusive  - The excitement in the air as Product of Grace, oluseyi flight premieres arguably the best video in 2020 to his...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Video : Oluseyi flight – Farawe « tooXclusive Slayminded:
The excitement in the air as Product of Grace, oluseyi flight premieres arguably the best video in 2020 to his smash single FARAWE. Akinnusi Samuel Oluseyi known professionally as Oluseyi flight is a Nigerian-born Artiste, Architect, Entrepreneur & ...


   More Picks
1 Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC - National Daily, 56 mins ago
2 Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar - Page One, 58 mins ago
3 Just In! AG NDDC managing director collapses during hearing - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Group sues Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Formula-One grid girl left in a coma after going blind in one eye and suffering kidney failure - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
8 MAGU PROBE: We expect positive surprises from panel ― Lawyer Shittu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app - Innovation Village, 3 hours ago
10 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info