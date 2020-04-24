

News at a Glance



Video: At Least 10 Cult Members Rape, Initiate Two Girls In Anambra FL Vibe - Two teenage girls accuse a young man of forcefully initiating them into a cult by raping and making them pay an initiation fee in Anambra Two girls from a village in Nanka, Anambra State, have accused...



News Credibility Score: 21%



