Video: Borno Youths dares Boko Haram leader, vows to kill him as they match into Sambisa Forest
News photo AY Naija NG  - The Biu Militia Youths from Southern Borno state, northeast Nigeria, in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari, the integrity of the country, security, peace and mutual coexistence, have responded to Shekau’s trending threatening Video.Recall that when ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Bayelsa: ‘Justice will be done’, Lyon assures supporters - The News, 3 hours ago
2 B/Haram: Borno gov asks Imam to supplicate with qunut after Salat - iWitness, 3 hours ago
3 University Student Who Went Missing On Valentine’s Day Found Dead - News Break, 3 hours ago
4 Man Acquitted of Raping a 6-year-old - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
5 We killed Nigerian DJ in Turkey for Refusing to Pay us After a Drug Deal – Arrested Brazilian suspects - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 Pop Smoke’s Brother, Mike Dee Speaks out Following his Murder, Denies Setting Him up to be Killed - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Fed Govt approves N15b for irrigation, road projects - Nigeria Breaking News, 4 hours ago
9 Tacha reveals how she met her boyfriend on social media and how it all started (Video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
10 Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani releases some fashionable photos ahead of her 38th birthday - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
