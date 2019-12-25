Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1 Video: Buhari hands Nigerians Christmas Gift, Deji Adeyanju Apologizes to Nnamdi Kanu, and other interesting stories - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Strange things that happened on Christmas Day - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
3 I hope history will be kind to me – Buhari - NPress, 3 hours ago
4 Photo: Buhari gifted with the tallest Christmas cards in town - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Puts 500K In The Fridge As A Christmas Gift To Her Manager (Video) - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
6 FG pays ASUU members Dec salary despite not enrolling in IPPIS. - NPress, 3 hours ago
7 More Than a Christmas Story - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 Masquerade Allegedly Arrested In Anambra State (Video) - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
9 Paul Pogba Condemns Racism As He Shares Photo With His Caucasian Partner And Their Child - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
10 CHRISTMAS GIFT: Sanwo-Olu Grants Clemency to Convicted Inmates - News Live, 4 hours ago
