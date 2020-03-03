Post News
News at a Glance
Video: COVID-19: House of Reps to suspend plenary for two weeks
TV360 Nigeria
Video: COVID-19: House of Reps to suspend plenary for two weeks
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Swiss football league on Monday suspended all Super League and second-division Challenge League matches until March 23 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Premium Times:
The lawmakers said the suspension is to enable the management install facilities to screen and detect the deadly virus.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to suspend plenary for two weeks to screen and detect symptoms of the deadly coronavirus, currently spreading fear across ...
NNN:
The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved that the National Assembly should suspend plenary for two weeks to enable the management install facilities to screen and detect coronavirus.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The house of representatives has resolved to suspend plenary sessions for two weeks to give room for adequate preparation against coronavirus.
The Giant:
Nigeria’s House of Representatives has agreed to suspend plenary for two weeks to allow the National Assembly to prepare adequately against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).According to the Green chamber on Tuesday, the two-week suspension will ...
CKN Nigeria:
The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to suspend plenary for two weeks to enable the management of the National Assembly, put measures in place against the spread of coronavirus in the country.This was part of the resolution of the house, ...
News Break:
The House of Representatives has resolved to suspend plenary sessions for two weeks over coronavirus. Read Also: Coronavirus: CDC Warns Men Against Keeping Full Beards During the suspension, the lawmakers will be tested for the virus.
Within Nigeria:
The House of Representatives has resolved to proceed on a two weeks break to avert the spread of Coronavirus. Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus after an Italian national who arrived Lagos from Milan tested positive to the virus, the ...
