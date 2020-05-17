

Video: Dubai evacuees protest neglect by NCDC in quarantine Vanguard News - Some of the Dubai evacuees protest being neglected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which they claimed led to the death of one of them at Lekki Hotel where they are currently being quarantined for 14 days. Vanguard News Nigeria.



