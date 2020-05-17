Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: Fetish Objects Uncovered In Agulu Church
The Essence TV  - A viral video has showed the moment residents uncovered some fetish objects in a church in Agulu, Anambra state.

1 Federal High Court Authorises Judges To Adopt Virtual Proceedings - The Cheer News, 4 hours ago
2 Kalu Hires Six SANs To Secure His Release From Prison - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Flaunts New Hairstyle (Video) - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 Gambari resigns - Eco City Reporters, 4 hours ago
5 “No Love Lost”, Raymond Dokpesi Jr. responds to Sahara Reporters - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 SGF Applauds NNPC Over COVID-19 Intervention Initiatives – Gist Vile - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
7 GRAPHIC VIDEO: Mother ties son in sack for four days for possessing evil spirit in Osun - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 News in Photos: Buhari receives TY Danjuma in Aso Rock - Okay.NG, 4 hours ago
9 Ghanaian Female Singers, Sister Afia & Freda Rhymz Nearly Fought In Public (Video) - Am on Point TV, 4 hours ago
10 Uzor Kalu hires 6 SANs, 12 lawyers to secure his release from prison - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
