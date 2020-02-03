

News at a Glance



Video: Go Get A Boyfriend – Son Tells Tonto Dikeh Information Nigeria - Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s son may have just hinted on wanting a father figure in his life. King Andre, whom the actress had with her ex Olakunle Churchill, in a new video shared on his mum’s instastories, urged her to get a boyfriend.



News Credibility Score: 61%



