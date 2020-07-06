

News at a Glance



Video: Late Oniru’s Son Assaulted by New Oba’s Security Guards in Lagos Newsmakers - Matilda Omonaiye The crisis between the children of the late Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun; and his successor, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, took a violent turn, yesterday, after palace guards beat up one of the late monarch’s sons, identified as Tijani.



News Credibility Score: 21%



