

News at a Glance



Video: Man Abducted As A Baby Reunited With Biological Parents After 32 Years ﻿ Oyo Gist - A Chinese parent has been reunited with their son who was abducted 32 years ago when he was just two-years-old. The toddler was kidnapped andsold to a childless family more than 1,000 kilometers from his home.



News Credibility Score: 41%



