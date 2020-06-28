Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Video: Newcastle United 0 – 2 Manchester City [FA Cup] Highlights 2019/20
News photo GQ Buzz  - Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were on target as holders Manchester City coasted into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at Newcastle United. A 2-1 reverse at Chelsea on Thursday officially ended City’s reign as Premier League champions and Pep ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Holders Manchester City beat Newcastle United to cruise into FA Cup semi-finals NNN:
Quarter-finals Newcastle (UK), June 29, 2020 Kevin de Bruyne’s first half penalty kick and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win away at Newcastle United on Sunday. The win, in the ...
FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United to face Chelsea Newzandar News:
Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 in last year’s FA Cup finalManchester United will face Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City or Newcastle in [...]
Sterling goal seals Manchester city semifinal spot Wotzup NG:
Holders Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong FA Cup semi-final line-up after showing class and patience to beat Newcastle at an eerily quiet St James’ Park. Shorn of a fervent home support, Newcastle struggled in the first half against their ...


   More Picks
1 APC Crisis: Oshiomhole may stage comeback – Sen. Yusuf - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
2 City hopeful of the treble after FA Cup triumph against Newcastle - Sidomex Entertainment, 3 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts as Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
4 Ighalo equals 95-year Man U record - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
5 Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu - News Of Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Dj Cuppy Switches To Man Utd: Gets Official Welcome From The Club - - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FA Cup: Lampard blasts Chelsea players after qualifying for semi-finals - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
8 61-Year-Old Man Allegedly Raped And Impregnated His Daughter - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
9 Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja - News Of Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Kogi State Chief Judge, Ajanah Dies Of Covid-19 In Abuja Isolation Center - News Rangers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info