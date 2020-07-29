Video Of DJ Cuppy And Bbnaija Kiddwaya Having Fun At An Event Afrobeats Global - Video Of DJ Cuppy And Bbnaija Kiddwaya Having Fun At An Event Billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy took to Insta stories recently to share a throwback video of herself partying with Big Brother Naija BBNaija Lockdown housemate, ...



News Credibility Score: 30%