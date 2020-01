News at a Glance



Video: South West Governors, Malami speaking after meeting on Amotekun Vanguard News - Presented by Abayomi Adeshida 23012020 Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State briefing journalists after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Amotekun at the State House, Abuja. The Federal Government and Governors of the South West States ...



News Credibility Score: 95%