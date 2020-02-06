Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu saying his government would regulate Okada riders resurfaces
Linda Vees Blog  - Nigerians have dug upa video where Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his government would regulate the activities of Okada riders in the state.

2 days ago
Naija Loaded:
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Tuesday advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State not to reverse the ban on commercial motorcycles...
Olisa TV:
The Lagos State Government on Monday made exemptions to the motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) ban being enforced by security officers in the state.
City People Magazine:
Commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada riders have ignored a ban on their operation along major roads in Lagos by the state government and resumed activities in parts of the…
1st for Credible News:
Despite drawing widespread praise from the citizenry while he was a guest at The Platform, in October 2019; for his solutions on the transport sector, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has slammed claims he promised not to ban Okada within the ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Following the recent ban of Okada and tricycles on Lagos state’s highways, bridges and expressways as directed by the state’s Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a group of angry protesters has vowed not to vote for the governor if he bids for a second term ...
Titope Blog:
Don’t Reverse Ban On Okada" - Sagay Counsels Sanwo-Olu
Mojidelano:
The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has spoken up about the recent ban on Okada and Keke Napep in Lagos state.
Mega News:
Adetayo Bamiduro, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MAX (Metro Africa Xpress), a motorcycle ride-hailing service, talks to SIMON UTEBOR about the impact the ban of activities of okada and keke in some local councils in Lagos will have on the ...
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News Don’t reverse ban on Okada, Sagay counsels Sanwo-Olu By Sylvanus Okpe The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Tuesday, advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos ...


