Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Villagers watch speechlessly as local chief is buried in Mercedes Benz (video/photos)
Pulse Nigeria  - Affluence seems to be so pleasant that some rich people even want continuity of their luxury lifestyles even in their graves after death as if that has any tendency to bring them back to life.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: UK starts building temporary mortuary the size of two football fields as they believe the number of deaths will rise (Photos) - Nesco Media, 8 hours ago
2 COVID-19: : UK Starts Building Temporary Mortuary, The Size Of Two Football Fields (Photos) - Daily Family, 8 hours ago
3 Prince Charles Speaks For The First Time About Suffering Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 Two Nigerian Men Hailed As Heroes After They Volunteer To Fix Faulty Ventilators For Free As Their Contribution To Curb Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 Graphic Photos Of Man Attacked By Flesh-Eating Bug In His Garden - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 Access Bank makes transaction easier during lockdowm - PM News, 8 hours ago
7 Infinix creates online platform that allows users to check in with doctors, health advisors amidst Coronavirus pandemic - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
8 Video: Nigerian Immigration Boss, Babandede, Praises God for Contracting Coronavirus - Newsmakers, 8 hours ago
9 UK Begins Construction Of Temporary Mortuary For COVID-19 Death Victims - The Breaking Times, 8 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Edo govt warn traders against hiking the price of food items - Eco City Reporters, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info