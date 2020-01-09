

News at a Glance



Violation of Anti-Open Grazing Law: Agatu Council Boss Apprehends Herdsmen, Orders their transfer to Makurdi. Scan News Nigeria - By John Anthony Ikwulono Herdsmen who were seen grazing illegally around the fadama area of Agatu where cattle were eating rice and other farm produce, were today arrested by Security operates through the collaboration of the Caretaker Chairman Agatu ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



