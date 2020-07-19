Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Viral Video: FRSC orders prosecution on attacker of personnel in Edo
News photo NNN  - NNN: Dr Boboye Oyeyemi,  Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the prosecution of a tricycle operator that attacked its personnel and vehicle in Edo. The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in a ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


Viral video: FRSC orders prosecution on attacker of personnel in Edo The Eagle Online:
The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
FRSC condemns harassment of its personnel, damage to vehicle News Diary Online:
The Federal Road Safety Corps has expressed dismay over what it called “the unruly, defiant and rebellious attack that resulted into an unprecedented degree of [...]


