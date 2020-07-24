Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Complete Sports
News at a Glance
Viral Video: Police arrest two Officers, still searching for two others
The Eagle Online
- The Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Unethical treatment of woman in viral video: Police arrest two officers The police have arrested two officers in connection with a viral video depicting the dehumanising treatment of woman in Ibadan. Since the video went viral on ...
Channels Television:
The Nigeria Police Force has identified three police officers and one civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act of dehumanising a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Page One:
Two of three officers of the Nigerian Police who sexually harassed a 25-year-old lady as...
Ripples:
The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said the force has identified all person involved in the dehumanizing treatment meted to a 25-year-old lady, Towobola in a video that went viral on social media.
Daily Post:
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi who harassed a young woman in a trending video.
TV360 Nigeria:
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three police officers and one civilian for harassing a lady who was arrested with alongside a suspected kidnapper in Ibadan. In a viral video released on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, a police officer was heard ...
Inside Business Online:
Two Police Officers attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi, have been arrested in connecting with the viral video in which a lady was dehumanised after her arrest with a suspected armed ...
CKN Nigeria:
Following investigations into the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force have identified three (3) police officers and one (1) civilian accomplice who participated ...
The Genius Media:
The Nigeria Police Force has identified three police officers and one civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act of ‘dehumanising’ a female citizen as shown in a VIRAL VIDEO on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Digest Naija:
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested all persons involved in the dehumanization of a 25-year-old lady who was found in the home of a suspected armed robber and kidnapper.
NPO Reports:
Officers Who Assaulted Lady in Video Arrested
