Viral video of dad flogging his 18-year-old daughter divides the internet
News photo Oyo Gist  - A now-viral video that showed the moment an African dad was flogging his 18-year-old daughter for joining a group chat he warned her against has divided the internet, OYOGist.com has gathered.

16 hours ago
