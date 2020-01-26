Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Vitafoam Grows First Quarter Profit after Tax by 126% to N819m
This Day  - Goddy Egene Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has posted an impressive first quarter (Q1) profit ended December 31, 2019, after recording similarly impressive full year results for the  year ended September 30, 2019.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 FG Warns Contractors against Poor Project Delivery - This Day, 2 hours ago
2 Adeduntan: Banking Sector Recapitalisation Will Support Economic Growth - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 All-Share Index Year-to-date Growth Hits 10.4% as Bulls Remain in Control - This Day, 2 hours ago
4 Emefiele’s Silver Bullet - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Rocket Strikes Dining Facility At US Embassy Compound In Baghdad - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Between Ihedioha’s rumoured appeal and S’Court’s latest response - Business Hilights, 2 hours ago
7 Senatorial candidate shot dead by NSCDC official in Imo - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari orders Air Force to bombard bandits in Niger - The Herald, 4 hours ago
9 Bomb Explosion: Ndume Wants FG to Step up Security Around Gworza - This Day, 4 hours ago
10 Jibrin, Gbajabiamila’s ally, loses seat in house of reps - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info