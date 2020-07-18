Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WAEC Accepts To Reschedule SSCE Due To Coronavirus
News photo Gist Lovers  - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has agreed with Nigeria to postpone the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a result of the disruptions [Read More →]

7 hours ago
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
