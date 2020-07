News at a Glance



WAEC: FG Fixes August 4 For Commencement Of Exam The Cheer News - The Federal Government has stated that the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination will begin August 4. According to Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, the 2020 WASSCE will hold between August 4 and September 5.



News Credibility Score: 61%