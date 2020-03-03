Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
WAEC Releases Jan\Feb 2020 WASSCE Results – Check here!
Financial Watch
- WAEC 2019 Result to be released in one week - how Check WAEC Result via www.waecdirect.org
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Awajis:
Understood What You’ve Read – Reading and practicing for WAEC exams can be very overwhelming due to the tedious syllabuses of the subjects one has to cover before the exam day.
News Wire NGR:
The West African Examinations Council has announced the results of the 2020 first series West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.
Naija News:
Reports reaching Naija News at this time confirms that West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for private candidates.
Tori News:
The West African Senior School Certificate Examination has released the results of candidates just 30 days after the exams took place.
Buka's Blog:
In this post, students who sat for the West African Examination Council GCE exams in JanauaryFebruary will get to know when the 2020 WAEC GCE result is out and how to check the results online.
More Picks
1
Imo Supreme Court judgement review was predictable – Oshiomhole -
Nigerian Eye,
1 hour ago
2
Coronavirus: Senate President’s urgent demand from Buhari -
PM News,
1 hour ago
3
FIRS Targets N4trn Tax from Oil & Gas Firms -
Prompt News,
1 hour ago
4
Mentally Challenged Man Stabs Pedestrian In Edo (Video) -
Information Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Italian coronavirus deaths jump to 79, cases climb above 2,500 -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
6
Shehu Sani Speaks On How To Fight Bandits -
Information Nigeria,
2 hours ago
7
Kwara Govt procures new fire fighting vehicle -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
8
We Didn’t Use Corps Members’ Allowance To Fight Coronavirus: NYSC -
Information Nigeria,
2 hours ago
9
Coronavirus: Nigeria disease control agency boss quarantined, says Health Minister -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
10
Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Supreme Court Ruling Refreshing — Oshiomhole…… Calls For Amendment Of Electoral Laws -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...